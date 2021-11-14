Aga Khan Social Welfare Board takes physically challenged persons on field trip

Hyderabad: The Aga Khan Social Welfare Board for Southern India, Person’s with Different Abilities (PDA) portfolio In-charge Cyroze Panjwani arranged a field trip for the members.

PDA includes people with mental, physical or other health challenges. Often their circumstances deprive them from enjoying a normal life. They need encouragement to face life with courage and dignity.

This free field trip was arranged on November 12 to 50 members to provide recreation and entertainment to ignite zest for life in them. These PDA members were served refreshments and cold drinks during their trip.

The trip started at 4 P.M. from Chirag Ali Lane Centre, Kompally Centre, Happy Home Centre and Secunderabad Centre.

The volunteers helped the PDA members to board the vehicles. They were taken to the city landmarks like Hyderabad Airport, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge and Inorbit Mall.