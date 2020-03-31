AGAINST ALL ODDS: This woman who decided to go for it

Entrepreneurs are sometimes born, but more often, they’re made. While perceptions of opportunity and capability strongly link to entrepreneurial activity- if you think you will succeed and will be supported, you are more likely to try.

Lower employment numbers and growth aspirations of women historically have led us to question of how to fix this, but the rise in women entrepreneurs, women-centric support ecosystem, women focussed funds over the past decade shows that the gap is being filled collectively.

This also tells the spirit among women and how they fight against all odds for their dreams, freedom and most importantly respect and a safe environment.

One such example is Madhuri from Hyderabad. Madhuri co-founded an IT company in 2016 at the age of 38 and when at the age when most think of retirement, she won a gold medal and was awarded Black belt in Shotokan Karate at the age of 42.

This was not an easy journey for Madhuri Vardhinedi. She had to forget the torture and tough 15 years of her life to achieve what she wanted. She was a victim of domestic violence and then depression because of what life had thrown to her. But it’s all about rising from the ashes.

Madhuri has been very found of her mother tongue and her culture. She is an orator in Telugu, helped in editing Telugu version of Amish Tripathi’s ‘The secret of Nagas’, and also Carnatic classical singer with interest in Puranic Scriptures.

Learning and exploring new things is always on the table for Madhuri. She also translated the book Amaravati (describes the important places in Andhra Pradesh) to help the culture of the place reach many people.

She is an entrepreneur, professional speaker, writer, and trainer. She loves interacting with people who have gone through tough/failed marriages and is ready to support them in whatever way she could. She believes in transforming feebleness to weapons and that the faith can move mountains.

Please let me know if she can be profiled for women’s day and be an inspiration to your wonderful readers.

SIASAT NEWS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.