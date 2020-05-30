Age no bar to help poor: 99-year-old woman packs food for migrants

Mumbai: A 99-year-old woman proved that age is no bar when it comes to helping people who are in need. In a video which went viral on social media, she was seen preparing food packets for migrants labourers in Mumbai.
In the video, the woman was seen rolling rotis on aluminum foil sheets.
Netizens praise woman
After the video which was shared by Karachi-based advocate Zahid F. Ebrahim went viral on social media, many netizens started praising the woman.
In the tweet, Ebrahim wrote, “My 99 year old phuppi prepares food packets for migrant workers in Bombay”.
Migrant crisis
It may be mentioned that India witnessed one of the worst migrant crisis after sudden imposition of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Due to lockdown, migrants were not only left jobless but also faced other problems. Ultimately, many of them decided to travel hundreds of kilometers on foot to reach their native places.
During their journey, they even took risky forest routes.
NGOs, good samaritans help migrants
It was NGOs and good samaritans who came forward to help migrants during their lengthy journey. They provided food and water to the labourers.
