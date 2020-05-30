Age no bar to help poor: 99-year-old woman packs food for migrants

Mumbai: A 99-year-old woman proved that age is no bar when it comes to helping people who are in need. In a video which went viral on social media, she was seen preparing food packets for migrants labourers in Mumbai.

In the video, the woman was seen rolling rotis on aluminum foil sheets.

My 99 year old phuppi prepares food packets for migrant workers in Bombay. pic.twitter.com/jYQtmJZx8k — Zahid F. Ebrahim (@zfebrahim) May 29, 2020

Netizens praise woman

After the video which was shared by Karachi-based advocate Zahid F. Ebrahim went viral on social media, many netizens started praising the woman.

In the tweet, Ebrahim wrote, “My 99 year old phuppi prepares food packets for migrant workers in Bombay”.

Here is the reaction of some of the Twitterati

This made me tear up man — hk 孔知韵 (@chiaseedpuddin) May 30, 2020

Your phuppi is love❤❤❤ — #Aatmanirbhar (@nazmaaman) May 29, 2020

Great efforts! Nothing can be better than it. Salute — Kumar Shashank (@Kumshaku) May 30, 2020

This brought a smile to my face. 💕 — Sadaf Faizi (@sadaffaizi3) May 30, 2020

Migrant crisis

It may be mentioned that India witnessed one of the worst migrant crisis after sudden imposition of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Desperate to go to their homes, Migrants from Hyderabad walking towards Secunderabad railway station to board a special trains to reach their homes in other states. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Representation image: PTI

Thane: Migrant workers from Akola district of Maharashtra walk along Mumbai-Nashik highway to reach their native places, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, in Thane, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad) (PTI29-04-2020_000100B)

New Delhi: Migrant labourer Achhalal with his family walks along a road to reach Sarai Kale Khan for travelling back to his native place Madhya Pradesh, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Anand Vihar in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI13-05-2020_000159B)

Thane: Migrant workers from Lucknow walk along Mumbai-Nashik highway to reach their native places, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, in Thane, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad) (PTI29-04-2020_000041B)

Thane: Migrant workers from Lucknow walk along Mumbai-Nashik highway to reach their native places, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, in Thane, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad) (PTI29-04-2020_000060B)

Due to lockdown, migrants were not only left jobless but also faced other problems. Ultimately, many of them decided to travel hundreds of kilometers on foot to reach their native places.

During their journey, they even took risky forest routes.

NGOs, good samaritans help migrants

It was NGOs and good samaritans who came forward to help migrants during their lengthy journey. They provided food and water to the labourers.

