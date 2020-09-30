Agnikul Cosmos signs up with Alaska Aerospace to test rocket

Chennai, Sep 30 : As part of its plan to launch its rocket from foreign rocket ports, Chennai-based small rocket-maker Agnikul Cosmos Private Ltd on Wednesday said that it has signed an agreement with the Alaska Aerospace Corporation.

In a tweet, Agnikul Cosmos said: “It’s exactly 1 year since we presented our #MadeInIndia solution to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Today, humbled to take our homegrown product further as a global solution to customers across the world. Thank you, Alaska Aerospace.”

As per the agreement, Agnikul Cosmos will test-launch its ‘Agnibaan’ rocket from Alaska Aerospace’s Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaskar on Kodiak Island in the US.

Agnikul Cosmos, which is developing a small rocket with a capacity to carry 100 kg satellite into low earth orbit, said that the ability to launch from high latitude launch ports is a significant advantage.

“Our first preference is to use Indian rocket ports at Sriharikota or the upcoming one at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu (both belonging to the Indian Space Research Organisation). If the customer prefers the launch to happen from some other country, we will ship the rocket and launch from there,” Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and CEO Agnikul Cosmos had told IANS earlier.

In July 2020, Agnikul signed an MoU with Italian company Leaf Space for ground station services.

Ravichandran had said the company has signed up with a launch port in south Australia and is exploring four to five launch ports across the world.

The company is hopeful of signing a satellite launch contract in 2021 and the debut launch of its ‘Agnibaan’ rocket is planned for 2022.

Source: IANS

