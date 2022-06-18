Agnipath: 86 held after Friday violence in Patna, 7 coaching centres under scanner

Patna: Following massive violence in Patna on Friday, district administration has arrested 86 people for their alleged involvement in arson at Danapur railway station.

The officials are also investigating the roles of operators of coaching centres, 7 of them are on the radar of the district administration.

The agitated youth set Farakka Express train on fire at Danapur railway station on Friday and also blazed a car adjoining a fuel station.

Chandrashekher Singh, the District Magistrate of Patna said: “We have arrested 86 youths related to violence in Danapur railway station and Didarganj toll plaza. The operators of 7 coaching institutes are also on the radar of the district administration. We have put security forces on high alert. If necessary, we will not hesitate to stop internet services in Patna.

The government on Friday suspended the telecom and internet services in 12 districts of Bihar and it will continue till Sunday.

Apart from Chandrashekher Singh, Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, the SSP of Patna carried out flag march on Patna streets to restore normalcy. They visited Patna railway station, Bazar Samiti, Danapur railway station, Patna college and other places to review the situation. The District Magistrate has also directed every duty magistrate to take stringent action against those indulging in violence.

“The roles of operators of 7 coaching centres are under the scanner. We are also scanning social media accounts of individuals as well as admins of WhatsApp groups. Action will be taken against them if they are found guilty,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, DGP S.K. Singhal also visited some vulnerable places including Patna Junction to review the situation.

In Darbhanga, all passengers and express trains have been cancelled. The administration has removed passengers from the railway station. Flag march has been conducted to bring the situation under control.

The east central railway has cancelled 32 express and passenger trains which terminate or start from Bihar or pass through the state.