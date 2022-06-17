Agnipath row: Buses vandalised, stones pelted in UP districts

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 17th June 2022 12:26 pm IST
Agnipath
Youngsters raise slogans during a protest against Agnipath scheme, in Meerut [Photo: PTI]

Lucknow: Roadways buses were vandalised in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad on Friday as mobs protesting against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme went on rampage.

Youths protesting against the short-term contract scheme in armed forces, pelted stones and damaged government properties.

In Mathura, the protesters also pelted stones and damaged shops and vehicles.

In Ballia, violence continued as protesters, after setting bogies of a train on fire, moved out of the railway station and damaged kiosks and vehicles.

Incidents of stone pelting were also reported from Varanasi bus station.

Additional Director General law and order Prashant Kumar said that the situation was being closely monitored and the police had been tasked to take strict action against the offenders.

