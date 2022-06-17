Agnipath row: Criminal cases filed against protestors in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Following protests that turned violent against the Agnipath scheme at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday, city Police Commissioner CV Anand directed the crime branch to launch a thorough investigation into the matter.

This comes amidst reports that the violence was pre-planned, as the protestors reportedly arrived in the city on Thursday.

The Railway police force has slapped the protestors with criminal charges for arson and damage to public property.

In the notice addressed to the Additional CP, Crimes and SIT, A. R. Srinivas, Anand directed that the objective, conspiracy, and detailed planning of the violence that took place at the railway station where the property was damaged after the protestors resorted to violence.

“It is requested to monitor those cases closely in the investigation”–where railway property was damaged read the notice.

Anti-Agnipath protests:

On Friday, a violent protest broke out at Secunderabad Railway Station against the Central government’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment into the armed forces.

One person died and fifteen persons have reportedly received injuries after railway police open-fired at Agnipath protesters at Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday. The deceased is identified as Damodar from the Warangal district.

It is reported that before firing at the protesters, the railway police had not only used lathi-charge to disperse the mob but also warned them of opening fire.

In the firing, one of the protesters was severely injured. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, two constables were also injured in the protest.

The protests also allegedly set fire to several trains at the railway station and damaged properties.

The situation on the first three platforms became tense after students set two bogies on fire during the protest. Students also pelted stones at buses.

Thousands of Army exam candidates who took part in the protest have expressed their anger and demanded the cancellation of the Agnipath scheme. They demanded that the army exam must be conducted as usual.

After witnessing a massive protest, authorities cancelled 71 trains of South Central Railway. Additional forces are also deployed to bring the situation back to normal.

Meanwhile, MMTS services are also cancelled due to the agitation at the Secunderabad railway station and Metro services were also suspended.