Agniveer recruitment: Indian Navy invites applications

New Delhi: Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried males and females for Agniveer recruitment. The selected candidates will be enrolled as Agniveer for November 2022 batch.

Candidates who are willing to apply for the recruitment must be at least 10+2 with Maths and Physics as two subjects.

Apart from it, they must have read at least one of the following subjects

Chemistry Biology Computer Science

Those who are interested in the recruitment must be born between November 1, 1999, and April 30, 2005 (both dates are inclusive).

They must undertake not to marry until the completion of their ab-initio training.

Terms and conditions of the service

Agniveers will be enrolled for a period of four years.

During the service, they will be entitled to take 30 days leave in one year. Apart from it, sick leave will be granted based on medical advice.

They will get a monthly salary of Rs. 30000 for the first year. Whereas, during the second, third, and fourth years, they will get Rs. 33000, Rs. 36500, and Rs. 40000 per month respectively.

At the end of the service, the Agniveers will get a Seva Nidhi of Rs. 11.04 lakh.

In addition to the above benefits, they will get life insurance cover of Rs. 48 lakh for the duration of their engagement period. However, they will not get gratuity and pension.

Selection procedure

Candidates will be shortlisted based on aggregate percentage in physics, mathematics, and one of the subjects from Chemistry, Biology, and Computer Science in the 10+2 exam.

The shortlisted candidates will have to qualify physical fitness test

The selected candidates will be given training in November 2022 at INS Chilka, Odisha.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the Indian Navy (click here) on or before July 22.

For details, read the official notification (click here).