Agra all set to welcome Trump

A+ A-

Agra: Agra is all set to host US President Donald Trump and his family tomorrow.

Elaborate security arrangements are being made in the city in view of Trump’s visit. As many as 10 paramilitary companies and 5,000 security personnel have been deployed as part of the security preparations for the high-profile visit.

More than 300 policemen in civil clothes, along with 200 constables will be working as watchers where performances by artists are scheduled for Monday.

Areas in and around the Taj Mahal have been cleaned, with the deployment of extra sanitation workers.

Trump will arrive in India on Monday for the two-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.