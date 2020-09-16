Agra Covid-19 scene continues to remain grim

Agra, Sep 16 : The Covid-19 scene in the Agra region continues to remain grim as a fresh spurt in the number of cases is proving a huge challenge for the medical infrastructure.

At the two testing centres in Agra, the daily queues are lengthening as everyone with a slight doubt wants to get tested now. A large number of patients of viral fever from rural areas are also lining up for the tests, as Covid-19 awareness level through sustained media campaigns has gone up.

In the past 24 hours, Agra reported 114 fresh cases. The total now is 4,267, with 116 deaths. So far, 3,321 have recovered. The number of active cases is 830.

After the weekend lockdown was lifted, people are seen flouting the norms and crowding up public places. The police have so far challaned 31,963 people for violation of the Covid-19 guidelines.

“A large number of people are now seen without masks and they hardly maintain the social distance, as suggested. Even at the testing centres, there is a big crowd and most not following the norms. This could flareup the infection if strict measures were not initiated,” said health activist Naresh Paras.

Doctors and government agencies have been warning people not to move out without work and not to crowd up markets. But few people follow the directions. Three doctors of the medical college, two cops, a District Magistrate’s staffer, tested positive on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, more than 150 health teams surveyed homes in hot spots to provide treatment and consultations to nearly 16,000 families. A large number of women were found sick from seasonal problems and diabetes or high blood pressure.

District officials facing a barrage of complaints relating to shortage of Oxygen, are now streamlining processes and easing supplies to hospitals.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.