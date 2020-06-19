Agra COVID tally 1,116, toll 72

Agra: The number of coronavirus cases in Agra rose to 1,116 after nine more people tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Friday.

The state also reported two more deaths on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 toll to 72.

District Magistrate P.N. Singh said, “908 people have been discharged after recovery. Agra now has 137 active cases.”

On Thursday, a staffer of the Central Institute of Hindi tested COVID-19 positive. The campus, with a dozen of foreign students still to leave has been sealed with all senior officials quarantined. More than 70 students from over a score countries, left in batches last month.

In neighbouring Mathura district, 16 fresh cases were added. Mainpuri reported 14 new cases while, Firozabad 14 more cases.

The Uttar Pradesh government fearing a major spurt in cases in July, is working on expansion of medical infrastructure. The chief minister wants 1.5 lakh beds ready. The DRM railway office has begun work on readying coaches for medical emergency at Agra Cantt railway station.

Source: IANS