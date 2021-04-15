Agra, Jaipur precious stones to be used in construction of secretariat complex

Hyderabad: A decision has been made to use Agra and Jaipur precious stones in the construction of the new secretariat complex.

Shahpoorji Pallonji, the firm overseeing the construction works of the new secretariat has ordered the pink and red sandstone from the quarry of Agra and Jaipur which will enhance the beauty of the new secretariat complex and its durability.

The building department officials have sent the samples of pink and red sandstones to CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao to which he has given the nod.

The ministry of buildings department officials have said after surveying pink and red sandstones of various quarries, the CM along with the contractors, engineers and other officials selected the precious stones of Agra and Jaipur.

The state minister Prashant Reddy along with the building officials had visited Delhi, Agra and Jaipur for the selection of the stones.

Pink and red sandstones have been used in the construction of the Parliament complex, Rashtrapati Bhavan, North and South blocks and other important government buildings.

The construction of the new secretariat complex is taking place at a faster pace. The government has given a year time to the construction company to finish the project which is estimated to cost 600 crores.