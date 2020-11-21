Agra reports 76 fresh Covid-19 cases

Agra, Nov 21 : Agra on Saturday reported 76 new Covid cases, while the death toll reached 160, health officials said.

The total number of active cases in the district has mounted to 542.

Officials said that so far 3,20,825 samples had been collected for testing. However, the recovery rate continues to remain over 90 per cent.

Agra District Magistrate P.N. Singh has isolated himself after he has tested positive for the coronavirus two days ago.

The district administration has stepped up the vigil at the railway stations and bus stops screening all those who are coming from Delhi.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.