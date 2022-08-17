Agra: Three arrested for allegedly raising anti-India slogans

Agra: Three youths have been arrested for allegedly raising anti-India slogans when a ‘Tiranga yatra’ was being taken out in Gokulpura area here on Independence Day, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vikas Kumar told reporters that the police took cognisance of a video of the incident and registered a case.

“A ‘Tiranga yatra’ was being carried out on August 15 on Monday at Gokulpura under the limits of Lohamandi Police Station in Agra when some people raised anti-India slogans in the rally.

“A case has been registered under Section 153-B (causing disharmony) of the IPC against Faizan, Sadab and Muhajjam residents of Gokulpura in Agra city. All three youths have been arrested and legal action is being taken against them,” he said

Triloki Singh, SHO at Lohamandi Police Station, told PTI, “The youths were arrested on Tuesday. They are the residents of Gokulpura locality in Agra city. Their ages are between 19 to 21 years.”

According to the FIR registered at Lohamandi Police Station, complainant Aman Verma said, “On August 15, at around 1 pm in Gokulpura locality, when a ‘Tiranga yatra’ was being taken out, some raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the rally”.

Verma has also submitted a video of the incident as proof and demanded strict action against those who had raised anti-national slogans, it said.