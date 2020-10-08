Agree on standard Covid test, aviation trade bodies urge govts

New Delhi, Oct 8 : Global aviation trade associations on Wednesday made a joint call for a globally-consistent approach to testing international passengers as an alternative to quarantine measures.

“Governments must cooperate to remove quarantine restrictions and restart air travel. A systematic approach to Covid-19 testing will provide an effective way to give governments the confidence to re-open borders without quarantine,” the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Airports Council International (ACI) World said in a joint statement.

“The aviation industry, focused on the health and safety of passengers and their employees, has worked with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s Council Aviation Recovery Taskforce (CART), which included the World Health Organisation, to agree and implement a layered approach to health measures that will enable safe operations amid the Covid-19 crisis.”

As per the statement, the CART reconvenes this week.

“Both associations call for an internationally agreed and recognised approach to testing passengers during the travel process that is fast, practical, accurate, low-cost, easy-to-use and supported by public health authorities,” the statement said.

“The global shutdown of air transport as a result of Covid-19 travel restrictions has had a catastrophic impact on employment. Some 4.8 million industry jobs have been lost or are under threat.”

–IANS

