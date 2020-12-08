Agree some reforms needed, but Parliament should discuss: Hooda

News Desk 1Published: 8th December 2020 3:06 pm IST
Agree some reforms needed, but Parliament should discuss: Hooda

New Delhi, Dec 8 : Amid the ‘Bharat Bandh’, which is being supported by the Congress and almost the entire opposition, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said he agreed that some reforms were needed which should be first discussed in Parliament.

However, he said the current farm laws should be withdrawn. “The Centre should withdraw these farm laws and it is time for the government to act,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi at the Congress Headquarters, Hooda said, “I agree that some reforms are needed, but the Acts, which have been passed by the government, have no reflection of reforms. And, if the government wants some reforms they should call the Parliament session and discuss exactly about the reforms.”

READ:  Kolkata girl assaulted, 4 arrested

Hooda said the farmers will welcome any decision and laws which are in their interest.

He also said, “We are supporting the protests because these are their genuine demands and we are not leading this agitation.”

He demanded that the BJP leaders should apologize for linking the farmers’ protest to China, Pakistan and others.

The Congress is supporting the farmers agitation and the nationwide strike.

On Tuesday, the Agriculture Minister once again made the government’s stand on the MSP clear.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged farmers to avoid the “propaganda” being spread. He assured them that “the MSP and mandis will also continue”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Lawyer, associate held with 84 kg of marijuana in capital
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 8th December 2020 3:06 pm IST
Back to top button