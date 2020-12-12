Agri reforms to usher in new investments, farmers to gain: Modi (Ld)

New Delhi, Dec 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that agricultural reforms will usher in new investments into the sector.

The Prime Minister said this during a video conference on the occasion of the 93rd annual general meeting of industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci).

Modi said that agricultural reforms will increase synchronisation in the sector and help create better logistics and cold-chain infrastructure.

The Prime Minister told the gathering that investment in technology, cold storage and the agri-sector will benefit the farmers. Besides, he also dwelled on the steps to help the farmers and the agri-sector at length.

According to the Prime Minister, through policy and intention, the government is committed to the welfare of the farmers.

Noting the increasing vibrancy of the agri-sector, he talked of the new alternatives available to the farmers to sell their produce outside the mandis, modernisation of mandis and option of selling produce on electronic platform.

He pointed out that all this is directed to make the farmer prosperous as prosperous farmer means prosperous nation.

Furthermore, Modi cited that private sector investment in the agriculture sector is not up to the mark.

He said in the fields of supply chain, cold storage and areas like fertilisers etc., both the interest and investment of the private sector is needed.

There is a huge scope in rural agro-based industries and a friendly policy regime is in place for that, the Prime Minister said.

Making a strong pitch for the positive change happening in the rural, semi-rural and Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, the Prime Minister invited senior business and industry leaders to take benefit of the opportunities in such areas.

He informed that the number of internet users in the rural areas has surpassed the cities and more than half of India’s startups are in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Mentioning the recently approved PM WANI (Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) for public Wi-Fi hotspots, he said that entrepreneurs should become partners in the rural connectivity efforts.

“It is certain that in the 21st century, India’s growth will be driven by villages and the small cities and entrepreneurs like you should not lose out on the opportunity to invest in the villages and small cities. Your investment will open new doors for our brothers and sisters in the rural areas and in the agriculture sector” the Prime Minister said.

He also called upon the India Inc. to strengthen the local value and supply chain and expand India’s role in global supply chain.

“India has market, manpower and also the capability to work in mission mode,” he said.

In addition, the Prime Minister said that the country prioritised the lives of the citizens during the pandemic and that yielded good results.

The circumstances improved with the same speed in which they had deteriorated initially, Modi said.

