Agriculture key to reviving economy in Nagaland: Minister

Kohima: Days after the ruling PDA coalition, of which the BJP is a part, said it would focus on agriculture and allied sectors to lift the sagging economy of Nagaland, the state unit of the saffron party has begun distributing hybrid seeds of kharif crops among farmers.

Nagaland BJP chief and state minister Temjen Imna Along launched the distribution programme at the party’s state headquarters on Thursday in the presence of other leaders.

“The seeds, mostly of eggplant, bitter gourd, pumpkin, chiili, beans, cucumber and okra, will be distributed by the BJP district farmers’ wing. This is a small step by the party to make Nagaland a self-reliant state,” he said.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown restrictions, “agriculture is the best weapon against hunger and poverty”, Along, the minister for higher and technical education and tribal affairs, said.

“Everything else can wait, but not agriculture. If our state remains on the back foot when it comes to agri and allied sectors, we will face greater problems after the pandemic,” he said.

Despite having a fertile land encompassing 16,000 sq km, Nagaland has to depend on other states for vegetables such as a chilli, he rued.

“Let us all work towards farming and growing our own vegetables, while also increasing meat production, to build a stronger and more vibrant Nagaland,” he added.

Source: PTI

