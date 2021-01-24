Agriculture officer found murdered in Patna, accused nabbed

Patna, Jan 24 : A block agriculture officer was found murdered on the bank of river in Masaudhi sub-town in Patna, the Bihar police said on Sunday.

The police have also arrested the accused.

This was the second major crime in the state capital as station head of Indigo airlines, Rupesh Kumar Singh, was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Punaichak area.

The deceased, identified as Ajay Kumar, was deployed at Masaudhi block as agriculture officer. He was missing since January 18 and his dead body was found in the bank of the river near Sahab Nagar under Dhanarua police station area on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was a native of Barahiya under Lakhisarai district and was currently residing in Kankarbagh in Patna.

His wife, Poonam Kumari, said, “My husband tested Corona positive and was under home quarantine earlier this month. After he tested negative, he went to Masaudhi to join his office on January 18, but never returned.”

An FIR was also registered in this regard in Masaudhi police station.

Kankarbagh SHO Ravi Shankar Singh told IANS that the body was recovered from Morhar river. He was buried at Sahab Nagar located on the bank of this river.

“We have zeroed-in a person named Golu as the deceased was involved in a dispute related to money with him. During interrogation, he revealed that he committed the crime and also the place where he had buried the victim. The accused killed him by smashing the back side of his head with a blunt object. The postmortem report of the deceased are still awaited,” he said.

“The efforts are on to nab his associates who helped him in commission of crime,” Singh said.

