Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, Mohammed Mahmood Ali appeals to Muslims

Hyderabad: Home Minister of Telangana State, Mohammed Mahmood Ali appealed to Muslims not to sacrifice cows on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Supporting his appeal, he said that as Hindus worship cow, it should not be sacrificed during the festival.

The Home Minister suggested Muslims to sacrifice goats and sheep.

He said that in Telangana State, all religions are treated equally. The State is known for secularism, he added.

He further said that four minarets of Charminar show that Hindus, Muslims, Sikh and Christians are equally respected.

This year, Eid-ul-Adha in Hyderabad will be a low-key affair due to coronavirus pandemic. People are less likely to go out to buy animals.

Alternative option

As people are reluctant to go out to buy the sheep, some social organizations came forward with an idea.

As per the idea, these organizations will not only sacrifice animals on behalf of customers but also deliver meat to them. However, customers have to book the service in advance to make the necessary arrangements.

Many service providers are making the idea popular by running advertisement on social media.

Public not allowed to offer Eid namaz at Makkah Masjid

Meanwhile, general public will not be allowed to offer Eid namaz at Makkah Masjid this year.

This decision was taken keeping in view of the number of worshippers that usually comes to the mosque to offer the special prayer.