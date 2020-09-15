Ahead of festive season, Amazon expands its fulfillment network in Telangana

Hyderabad: Ahead of the festive season, Amazon India on Tuesday announced its plans to expand its fulfillment network in Telangana, with two new Fulfillment Centers (FCs) in Hyderabad. The expansion in Telangana is a part of the company’s recently announced plans to add 10 new Fulfillment Centers and expand 7 existing sites, across India.

Apart from opening two new fulfillment centers, the e-Commerce company also is expanding one existing sort center in Hyderabad. “This expansion will help sellers offer a wider selection and enable faster deliveries of customer orders within the region and neighboring states ahead of the upcoming festive season,” the company said.

With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon now offers storage capacity of more than 4.5 million cubic feet spread across 4 fulfillment centers to its more than 23000 sellers in Telangana. Amazon India has also expanded an existing sort center to offer overall sortation area of more than one lakh square feet, in Telangana.

“This network expansion will help create thousands of work opportunities and will further help us support small & medium businesses in the region to fulfill their customer orders seamlessly,” said Amazon in a statement.

Amazon India’s continued investment in Telangana is a testimony of our business-friendly policies and the provision of high-quality infrastructure. These new facilities will provide tremendous growth to the SMB sector and create job opportunities for local talent. We are pleased that this development by Amazon has come at an opportune time, ahead of the festivities,” Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments, Government of Telangana, said.