Ahead of festivities Mahmood Ali holds review with police officials

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Friday held a meeting in connection with the forthcoming Bakird and Bonalu festival

The Principal Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta, DGP M Mahender Reddy and Police Commissioners of tri commissionerates and other range IGs took part in the review meeting.

On this occassion, Mahmood Ali reviewed Bandobust and Law and Order arrangements being made for Bonalu and ensuing Bakrid Festivals.

He also instructed the senior police officials to ensure that the celebrations are held smoothly and in a peaceful manner.

Mohammed Mahmood Ali asked the officers to coordinate with other departments concerned in making necessary arrangements and also take all precautions and measures to see that people participate in festivities by duly following Covid-19 Protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and other norms too.

The Home Minister appealed all the Muslim Community people to maintain physical distancing and wearing masks while

offering Eid-ul-Adha prayers in Eidgas and see that Cows are not sacrificed on the occasion of Bakrid.

He also instructed the Higher police offcials to see that local police co-ordinate with the Temple Committee members for peaceful completion of Bonalu Festivities.

During the meeting, the Home Minister had also took a stock of the various posts and vacancy position in the Home department.