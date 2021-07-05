Ahead of grand finale, Aditya Narayan breaks silence on Indian Idol 12 row

The famous singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has been quite the talk of the town ever since the controversies around it started creating a lot of buzz for all the wrong reasons.

The controversy started after the show aired a Kishore Kumar special episode. But later, the focus shifted on the judgment of the show, which, according to many, is biased. Both contestants and judges have been receiving a lot of flak especially after Kishore Kumar’s special episode which featured his son Amit Kumar as a special guest.

Netizens slammed participants and judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya for ruining the iconic songs of Kishore Kumar. The reality show was also criticized after Amit Kumar alleged that he was asked to praise the contestants, irrespective of how they performed.

After all the accusations and controversies, the show’s host, Aditya Narayan, who is a singer himself, has now come out and defended the singing reality show.

In an interview with Spotboye, Aditya Narayan spoke about Indian Idol 12 and said, “Our producers Sony, Fremantle & TCT along with the entire team are thrilled with the love and success of the current season. This is the most-watched reality show in the entire past decade. We want to focus on that. We would rather not think about the negativity.”

Aditya Narayan also revealed that Indian Idol 12 is almost in the last phase and is about to end. Talking about this, he said, “We are in the last four weeks of the show. We want to wrap up the season with love and positivity.”

There were certain reports in the past which hinted that the judges are under pressure to say good things about the contestants. But dismissing these reports, Aditya said, “Everyone who is giving quotes on being persuaded to be positive about Indian Idol contestants is colleagues and friends. Let me assure them, as long as I am hosting Indian Idol, no one here needs to praise anyone for the heck of it. Be yourself, say what you want and just come visit our show and bless us. I speak only for myself. I can’t speak on behalf of other seasons as the team/production was entirely different.”

A few weeks ago, a source close to the show was quoted in the Bollywood Hungama report saying that the controversies are self-generated to boost ratings.

Bollywood Singer, Abhijeet Sawant, who took home the Indian Idol 1 trophy in 2005 opened up about the controversies, love affairs, and more. He also called season 11 of the singing reality TV show ‘fake’ and opened up about the ‘extra elements’ that get added to the show.

Well, ultimately it’s the audience who gets to decide whether to watch the show at all or no. As long as there is some entertainment on the weekend it’s a win-win situation for the viewers.

Let us know what’s your take in the comments section below.