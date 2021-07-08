Ahead of launching political party in T’gana, Sharmila prays at father’s grave

Arriving in the morning at her father's final resting place at Idupulupaya near Kadapa, Sharmila spent time in prayers.

Published: 8th July 2021
Sharmila Reddy

Kadapa: In the run up to launching her political party in Telangana on Thursday, Y.S. Sharmila visited her father YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s grave and offered prayers on the birth anniversary of her father on Thursday.

She was accompanied by her husband Anil Kumar, mother Vijayalakshmi, and other family members. Later, she proceeded to Hyderabad by air.

The aspiring politician, who is Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister, is set to announce the formation of her Telangana-based political party from Rayadurgam in Telangana on Thursday evening.

On April 9 at a public meeting in Khammam, Sharmila had announced her intention to launch a new political party in Telangana.

YSR’s daughter had said she was launching the party to question those in power and to fulfill the aspirations of Telangana movement and for the self-respect of the state.

