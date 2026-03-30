Ahead of March 31 deadline, GHMC lists six property tax offenders

Hyderabad: Ahead of the property tax payment window deadline on March 31, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has named six defaulters who haven’t paid taxes for several years.

The list of offenders includes Sri Lakshmi Gayathri Hotels (Rs 6.16 crore), Aurora College in Nampally (Rs 1.28 crore), Goshamahal Sarna Transport (Rs 43.78 lakh), Sony Centre in Goshamahal (Rs 39.68 lakh), Shameem Sulthana Cloth Mall (Rs 35.27 lakh) and Synfosys Business Solutions (Rs 17.94 lakh).

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The civic body has sealed 100 properties in Hyderabad over property tax defaults so far. More than 30,000 commercial establishments, including luxury hotels, retail chains and small shops, are defaulters.

Commissioner RV Karnan has urged property owners to pay the tax via the GHMC website, MyCURE app, Mee Seva centres, and Citizen Service Centres to take advantage of the One-Time Scheme (OTS) opportunity.