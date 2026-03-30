Ahead of March 31 deadline, GHMC lists six property tax offenders

Among the sealed properties, a complex in Chappal Bazar, Amberpet, was locked since it failed to pay tax worth Rs 4 lakh since 2013.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th March 2026 6:18 pm IST|   Updated: 30th March 2026 6:21 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: Ahead of the property tax payment window deadline on March 31, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has named six defaulters who haven’t paid taxes for several years.

The list of offenders includes Sri Lakshmi Gayathri Hotels (Rs 6.16 crore), Aurora College in Nampally (Rs 1.28 crore), Goshamahal Sarna Transport (Rs 43.78 lakh), Sony Centre in Goshamahal (Rs 39.68 lakh), Shameem Sulthana Cloth Mall (Rs 35.27 lakh) and Synfosys Business Solutions (Rs 17.94 lakh).

The civic body has sealed 100 properties in Hyderabad over property tax defaults so far. More than 30,000 commercial establishments, including luxury hotels, retail chains and small shops, are defaulters.

Subhan Bakery

Commissioner RV Karnan has urged property owners to pay the tax via the GHMC website, MyCURE app, Mee Seva centres, and Citizen Service Centres to take advantage of the One-Time Scheme (OTS) opportunity.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th March 2026 6:18 pm IST|   Updated: 30th March 2026 6:21 pm IST

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