Ahead of Parliament session, Minister Angadi tests Covid positive

New Delhi, Sep 11 : Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi is the latest to have tested positive for coronavirus.

However, the Minister said he is doing “fine” and is taking doctors’ advice as far as the treatment is concerned.

Angadi will have to skip the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting from Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Angadi said, “Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms.”

The MP from Belagavi is the latest in a long list of Union Ministers who were detected with Covid-19 including Home Minister Amit Shah, Ayush Minister Shripad Nayak, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

