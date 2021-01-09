Ahead of R-Day, Delhi Police Commissioner reviews arrangements

New Delhi, Jan 9 : Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava reviewed the Republic Day security arrangements and crime situation in Delhi on Saturday.

He took stock of anti-terrorism measures for forthcoming Republic Day and also reviewed the law and order arrangements at farmers’ agitation at different points on the Singhu Border, Tikri border and Gazipur border.

Action plan for police stations was also reviewed vis-a-vis crime prone spots and ATM locations.

Analysis of Integrated Complaint Monitoring System also showed good results, and the system is being streamlined by putting multiple complaints on single platform.

A presentation on CCTVs installed was also shown to identify non-functional cameras to rectify the faults. Steps taken in the direction of JCL reforms were discussed and all such schemes were integrated under YUVA. Emphasis was laid on minimising paperwork in official work and making checklists in investigation to improve quality and efficiency.

