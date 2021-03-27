Ahead of Ramzan, religious congregations prohibited; mask now compulsory in Telangana

Hyderabad: Though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ruled out any lock-down despite surge in corona virus cases in the state, but now the Government has made it compulsory the use of mask at public places,work spaces and at all public transport.

That’s not all congregation during the Ramzan and other festivals has been prohibited across the state to stop the spread of COVID-19 infection.

According to the Government order, the MHA has laid down certain guidelines for effective control of COVID-19 cases providing the states to impose restrictions to spread of virus.

Telangana Government has issued a GO prohibiting all religious gathering across the state

Since the congregations pose considerable threat of rapid transmission of COVID-19, hence the Government has decided that public celebrations/observances should not be allowed in the state during the upcoming religious events such as Shab-E-Barat, Ramzan, Holi,Rama Navmi, Good Friday and Mahavir Jayanti till April 30 this year.

The Government has also made wearing of masks compulsory and its violation shall attract prosecution under sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act-2005 and section 188 of IPC. All the district collectors, district magistrates, Commissioners/Superintendents of Police have been asked to strictly implement the Government instructions.