How much were Telangana MLAs’ average assets worth in 2018?

BJP's lone re-elected MLA saw a 3376 percent rise in his net worth between 2014 and 2018

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 12th July 2023 4:28 pm IST
Telangana State Assembly

Hyderabad: As the Telangana Assembly polls approach, voters are curiously tracking the net worth of their legislators.

BookMyMBBS

A report by Telangana Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which was released after analysing the self-sworn affidavits of all MLAs who were elected to the Telangana Assembly in 2018, revealed that the average assets of MLAs saw a significant rise between 2014 and 2018.

Here is a chart explaining party-wise increase in average assets of re-elected MLAs.

MS Education Academy
PartiesNumber of MLAsAverage assets in 2018Average assets in 2014Rise in average assetsRise in average assets (Percentage)
TRS6416,24,09,4669,13,20,5347,10,88,93277.85
AIMIM710,84,03,0967,63,34,6263,20,68,47042.01
INC23,74,35,7803,03,37,69070,98,09023.4
TDP11,40,57,82760,16,78580,41,042133.64
BJP13,31,17,8979,52,7383,21,65,1593376.08
Party wise rise in average assets of re-elected MLAs [Source: ADR report]

Among various political parties in Telangana, BJP had only MLA whose assets saw the highest jump. The average assets of the BJP MLA in 2014 was Rs 9 lakh, which increased to Rs 3 crore in 2018, marking a 3376.08 hike.

In the case of TRS, the average assets of MLAs increased by 77.85 percent.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 12th July 2023 4:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button