How much were Telangana MLAs’ average assets worth in 2018?

Hyderabad: As the Telangana Assembly polls approach, voters are curiously tracking the net worth of their legislators.

A report by Telangana Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which was released after analysing the self-sworn affidavits of all MLAs who were elected to the Telangana Assembly in 2018, revealed that the average assets of MLAs saw a significant rise between 2014 and 2018.

Here is a chart explaining party-wise increase in average assets of re-elected MLAs.

Parties Number of MLAs Average assets in 2018 Average assets in 2014 Rise in average assets Rise in average assets (Percentage) TRS 64 16,24,09,466 9,13,20,534 7,10,88,932 77.85 AIMIM 7 10,84,03,096 7,63,34,626 3,20,68,470 42.01 INC 2 3,74,35,780 3,03,37,690 70,98,090 23.4 TDP 1 1,40,57,827 60,16,785 80,41,042 133.64 BJP 1 3,31,17,897 9,52,738 3,21,65,159 3376.08 Party wise rise in average assets of re-elected MLAs [Source: ADR report]

Among various political parties in Telangana, BJP had only MLA whose assets saw the highest jump. The average assets of the BJP MLA in 2014 was Rs 9 lakh, which increased to Rs 3 crore in 2018, marking a 3376.08 hike.

In the case of TRS, the average assets of MLAs increased by 77.85 percent.