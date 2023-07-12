How much were Telangana MLAs’ average assets worth in 2018?

Hyderabad: As the Telangana Assembly polls approach, voters are curiously tracking the net worth of their legislators.
A report by Telangana Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which was released after analysing the self-sworn affidavits of all MLAs who were elected to the Telangana Assembly in 2018, revealed that the average assets of MLAs saw a significant rise between 2014 and 2018.
Here is a chart explaining party-wise increase in average assets of re-elected MLAs.
|Parties
|Number of MLAs
|Average assets in 2018
|Average assets in 2014
|Rise in average assets
|Rise in average assets (Percentage)
|TRS
|64
|16,24,09,466
|9,13,20,534
|7,10,88,932
|77.85
|AIMIM
|7
|10,84,03,096
|7,63,34,626
|3,20,68,470
|42.01
|INC
|2
|3,74,35,780
|3,03,37,690
|70,98,090
|23.4
|TDP
|1
|1,40,57,827
|60,16,785
|80,41,042
|133.64
|BJP
|1
|3,31,17,897
|9,52,738
|3,21,65,159
|3376.08
Among various political parties in Telangana, BJP had only MLA whose assets saw the highest jump. The average assets of the BJP MLA in 2014 was Rs 9 lakh, which increased to Rs 3 crore in 2018, marking a 3376.08 hike.
In the case of TRS, the average assets of MLAs increased by 77.85 percent.