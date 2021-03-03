Ahead of TN polls, expelled AIADMK chief VK Sasikala announces quitting politics

Chennai: A month after she was released from Bengaluru prison, expelled AIADMK chief and close aide to the late chief minister Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala on late Wednesday announced that she would be quitting politics.

“I have never been after power or position even when Jaya (J Jayalalithaa) was alive. Won’t do that after she is dead. (I am) quitting politics but I pray that her party wins, and her legacy goes on,” she wrote in a letter that was released on Wednesday night.

She further appealed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) supports to defeat its rival DMK. “I urge supporters of AIADMK to all work together and defeat the DMK. I urge the party cadre to work to keep her legacy going,” she wrote.

The 66-year-old returned to Tamil Nadu last month after serving a four-year jail term in Bengaluru after being convicted in Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

Her release was a major move ahead of Tamil Nadu elected scheduled to be held on April 6, as she was expected to fight for her expelled position as the party chief in the run-up to the elections.

Earlier this month, Sasikala also took a legal step towards reclaiming the position she took up post the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, filing a fresh application in a Chennai court against chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam.

Elections to the 234 seats of Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6.

