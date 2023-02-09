Ahead of Valentines Day, Sara and Kartik spotted together

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan, who fell in love during the shooting of the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, parted ways after dating each other for a brief time. Despite the breakup, fans remain hopeful to see the couple reunite. And now, Kartik and Sara’s new pictures are taking internet by storm.

Recently, while Kartik was promoting his upcoming film “Shehzaada,” he was spotted chatting with Sara. The pictures quickly spread across social media platforms, causing a buzz among fans who had seen the rumored couple together again.

In the pictures, Sara is seen smiling brightly and it seems that both Kartik and Sara are happy after reuniting. Kartik is seen in a blue and white checkered shirt and sunglasses while Sara is seen wearing a loose white crop top over a black bralette.

One of the users wrote, ”Both look perfect together-just want to hear their wedding new.”

Another user wote, ” Sartik is magical, no other couple can match their craze if they are back together.”

Check out more comments below

Sara and Kartik’s Jodi is admired by most of their fans. On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in Shehzada. The movie will hit the screens on February 17, 2023. It also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Kartik also has Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan’s upcoming untitled film and Hansal Mehta’s next, Captain India.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. Sara will be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan.