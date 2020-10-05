Ahlam Tamimi requests Jordan king to release her husband

Former prisoner Ahlam Tamimi, who was released from Israeli jails in 2011, has appealed to Jordanian King Abdullah II to return her husband home to Amman.

In a letter she sent to the king, Tamimi explained that she lived peacefully in Jordan for eight years with her husband Nizar Tamimi, who is also a former prisoner of Israeli jails and was freed in 2011.

She noted that the Jordanian authorities suddenly ordered her husband to leave the country as quickly as possible.

Her husband’s deportation from Jordan returned her to the life of separation as both of them were sentenced to several life terms inside Israeli jails. They were engaged while in prison and married in Jordan when they were liberated.

Israel has been seeking to extradite Tamimi, however, she was released in a prisoner swap reached with the Palestine resistance in 2011.

Jordan has been under massive US pressure to extradite her. Media reported earlier this year that the US was considering withholding aid from Jordan in a bid to secure her extradition.

The Interpol branch in Jordan arrested her in 2017 in an attempt to extradite her, but Jordanian efforts led to her release after she spent only one night in police custody.

Tamimi is banned from appearing on TV as she worked as a TV presenter after her release, and has been forbidden from having a Facebook account.

Source: Source: MEMO