Ahmad Shervani to speak on Bhagwad Gita on Monday

Hyderabad: Ahmad Rashid Shervani will be reciting verses from the Bhagwad Gita, poetic translation by Khwaja Dil Mohammad, an acknowledged scholar of Sanskrit. The online event is scheduled for Monday from 6-00pm onwards. Dil Mohammad had served the Principal of Islamia College, Lahore. This translation was first published in 1944.



The recitation offers an amazing amalgamation of the beauty of Urdu and the Gita. The Bhagwad Gita has been translated into Urdu by several authors in the past. According to a press release the event is an online for which one has get registered with https://bit.ly/2xjEXD9. After registration, the candidate will receive a confirmation email. The details of the event would be shared later, it added.

Ahmad Rashid Shervani is an educationist who has worked for the education of secondary and senior secondary students from marginalized segments, specifically women students. He comes from a family of freedom fighters.

He is the Managing Trustee of Bharat Sewa Trust which provides financial aid, scholarship and awards to teachers as well as students. The talk would start at 6-00pm followed by discussion at 6-45pm

