Ahmed Nagar residents demand justice for the Dalit rape gang victim

Hyderabad: From almost two days a wide protest from all most all the districts in the state was witnessed for Nazia Begum who allegedly committed suicide in Moinabad on September 25 after Madhu Yadav a TRS member sexually assaulted her.

The Ahmed Nagar boys along with the social activist Arshad also echoed for justice to the Dalit rape victim’’—Moinabad. The boys on Tuesday wearing masks, holding hoardings and candles demanded that the government of Telangana must provide proper justice to the girl.

Arshad, the social activist who led the silent rally said that They are sure that Telangana Chief minister would not be of help so they are urging Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to come in support of the girl and give her justice, “She is a women herself, surely she can empathizes and sympathizes”, he said.

They also demanded that the state government must give their family compensation amount and also a double bedroom house. They have also claimed that they would continue their protest until the female gets justice.