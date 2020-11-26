Ahmed Patel’s death: Congress calls CWC meet to offer condolences

New Delhi, Nov 26 : As veteran leader Ahmed Patel’s mortal remains were laid to rest in his native village, the Congress has called a CWC meeting on Friday to offer condolences to the late leader.

Amid thousands of well wishers, the Congress veteran and party’s ace troubleshooter Patel’s mortal remains were laid to rest on Thursday in his native village in Gujarat’s Bharuch district while following Covid-19 guidelines.

Many top national leaders of the party, including Rahul Gandhi, were present during the funeral to pay their last respects.

The last rites were carried out at the Sunni Vohra Muslim Jamaat graveyard in Piraman village, Patel’s ancestral village. As per his wish, his body was buried beside his parents’ graves and all Covid-19 guidelines and protocols were followed during the funeral.

Patel passed away on Wednesday morning due to post-Covid issues, according to his son Faisal. He was admitted in the Medanta hospital in Gurugram from where his body was flown to Vadodara and from there to Ankleshwar hospital, where it was kept till Thursday morning. After a brief 10-minute stop at his residence, his mortal remains were brought to the graveyard.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.