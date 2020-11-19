Ahmed Patel’s health improving: Daughter

News Desk 1Published: 19th November 2020 12:34 pm IST
New Delhi, Nov 19 : Senior Congress leader and party treasurer Ahmed Patel who had tested positive for Covid, his health has been improving and now he is much better than before, his daughter has confirmed.

“He is significantly better and he is stable but the treatment is going to take a long time. We do hope he recovers well enough to talk you all personally. Please keep praying for him and thanks for your wishes and thoughts,” said his daughter Mumtaz.

Patel was admitted in Gurugram’s Medanta hospital after his condition deterioted following Covid-19 infection in October.

In a tweet on Sunday, his son Faisal Patel said his father had tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago and “has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon, for further treatment” (sic.).

“…His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation. We will provide you updates from this handle. We request you to pray for his speedy recovery.”

Congress leaders have wished Patel a speedy recovery.

“I wish Ahmed Patelji a speedy and complete recovery at the earliest. The party needs his able guidance every step of the way,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Monday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

