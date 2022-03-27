Ahmed Patel’s son Faisal not sure about formal entry into politics

New Delhi: Faisal Patel son of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel is “not sure” about his formal entry into the politics, however he will be working for the party from “behind the scene” in his home district of Bharuch and Narmada.

In a tweet on Sunday, Faisal said, “Starting 1st of April, I will be touring the 7 assembly seats of Bharuch & Narmada districts. My team will assess the current reality of the political situation and will make major changes if needed to accomplish our main goal- win all 7 seats god willing.”

Later talking to IANS, he said, “I am not joining politics at the moment and not sure about joining the party yet.” However, Faisal said that if he joins politics, he “may not enter into electoral politics but work for the party”.

Responding to a query about when he will join the party, Faisal said, “Its up to the high command.”

Gujarat would go to polls by the end of the year and Congress is busy in preparing for the Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi has taken several meetings to “galvsnise” the state unit and the party has appointed Raghu Sharma along with four Secretaries to strengthen the party’s preparations in the state.

Ahmed Patel was considered as one of the “most powerful” aides of Sonia Gandhi. He was also tresurer of the Congress party.

Passed away in 2020, Ahmed Patel was also political secretary of Sonia Gandhi and during 10 years of the UPA rule (2004-2014), he was among the top three politicians in the country.

He however had not facilitated the entry of his son or daughter Mumtaz Patel into the politics. His both children have not entered into the electoral politics till now.