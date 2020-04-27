menu
Ahmedabad Congress corporator Badruddin dies of COVID-19

The 68-year-old Congressman was considered to be a senior and stalwart politician in the Gujarat Congress unit

Posted by Safoora Published: April 27, 2020, 6:15 am IST
GANDHINAGAR: Ahmedabad corporator and a senior Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh died on Sunday night, succumbing to the dreaded coronavirus.

The 68-year-old Congressman was considered to be a senior and stalwart politician in the Gujarat Congress unit. He was hospitalized a week ago after his condition deteriorated during home quarantine.

Shaikh’s infection results tested COVID-19 positive, a day after the positive test results of a Congress MLA Imran Khedawala. He was a senior corporator, representing the Behrampura ward in Amdavad Municipal Corporation and had also been the spokesperson of Gujarat Congress.

Congress’s national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil posted a condolence message on his Twitter account, expressing his grief.

“I am at loss of words. Badrubhai, as we called him was a stellar of strength and patience. A senior leader of our Gujarat family, I knew him since 40 years when he was with Youth Congress. He was relentlessly working with poor people & was infected with COVID-19,” Gohil twitted.

Source: IANS

