Ahmedabad cop Gujarat’s first corona warrior to die

Gandhinagar: A Head Constable in Ahmedabad succumbed to novel coronavirus on Monday, becoming Gujarat’s first corona warrior to die of the disease.

Head Constable Bharatji Somji was admitted in the Ahmedabad Civil hospital after he tested positive.

He was serving in Krishna Nagar police station, Ahmedabad. The Gujarat government has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to all government employees who die of coronavirus while performing duties during the lockdown.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.