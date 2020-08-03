Ahmedabad Jains give 24 kg of silver bricks for Ram temple

Jains

Ahmedabad: The Jain community of Ahmedabad gave 24 kilograms of silver bricks for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Jain saints presented the silver bricks to representatives of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, a Jain saint said, “The Jain community, along with the whole country is excited about the construction of the mega ram temple in Ayodhya. With this contribution, we are expressing our excitement. On August 5, our community will perform thousands of chants and wish for the completion of the construction work of the temple. The whole community will light diyas at their homes to express happiness.”

He said, “We have collected 18 kilograms of silver with the contribution of many Jains and hope to contribute around 24 kilograms for the construction.”

Ashwin Patel of VHP who received the silver on behalf of the Ram Mandir said, “The Jain community is part of the Hindu community. It functions according to the Hindu customs, therefore it is also excited about the construction of the new temple.”

Source: ANI
