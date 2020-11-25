Ahmedabad Sola Civil hospital to conduct trials of Bharat Biotech vaccines shortly

Gandhinagar, Nov 25 : The covidcare hospital in Ahmedabad, Sola Civil hospital will be carrying out trials for the Make in India vaccines for the Global pandemic Corona from Bharat Biotech Limited shortly. The hospital received 500 vaccines on Tuesday for the trials to be conducted shortly.

The authorities are in the process of registering the volunteers needed and other procedures.

Informing the media, Nitin Patel, the Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, on Wednesday said, “Just as the entire world is eagerly awaiting the vaccines for the coronavirus, Indian companies are too doing their bit. Many parts of the country are preparing for the trials of Bharat Biotech Limited made vaccines. Sola Civil hospital in Ahmedabad has been selected for such trials. We have received 500 such vaccine shots which have been secured in cold storage.”

“Shortly medical experts from the central government will shortly arrive here in Ahmedabad to train the Sola Civil authorities. It will be only under these medical experts, that the special committee formed for vaccination and other procedures will be trained. Medical experts will be provided training and made aware about the factors, the challenges and all the parameters regarding vaccination,” added Patel, who also holds the health portfolio.

The hospital authorities a right now in the process of registering the 500 volunteers needed for the trials to be conducted. The volunteers will be selected on the criteria of fitness and health and their age. All the volunteers will be administered two doses of vaccines per month.

After each dose, the volunteers will be constantly monitored. The changes on the bodies and the vaccine’s effect will be monitored and recorded, under the guidance of experts. The trials will continue in various parts of the country for one year,” added Patel.

Source: IANS

