Ahmedabad streets decked up to welcome Trump

Posted by Qayam Published: February 22, 2020, 9:04 am IST
Ahmedabad: The streets of Ahmedabad are decked up ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit on February 24.

Hoarding of the US President is also being placed throughout the city to welcome the high-level delegate.

Security has been tightened across Ahmedabad ahead of the visit.

Trump and his wife Melania, who are visiting India on February 24-25, will be accompanied by daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, sources on Friday informed.

On February 24, President Trump will address the Namaste Trump event jointly with Prime Minister Modi at the newly built Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This will be President Trump’s first visit to India.

Source: ANI
