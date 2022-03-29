Ahmedabad to host Yogasana senior national championships

New Delhi: Over 159 Yogasana Sports athletes from across 19 states will participate in the first seniors national Yogasana championship on March 30-31 in Ahmedabad.

Yogasana has been formally declared a competitive sport by the government and is now part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Khelo India initiative. In its endeavor to develop indigenous sports, Gujarat is now aiming high to become the global stage for nurturing Yogasana as India’s Heritage Sport to the world.

After getting included in the recently launched Khel Mahakumbh 2022 now, Gujarat is all set to host the Yogasana Nationals.

In its endeavor to create a global brand of Yogasana as Competitive Sport with high standards and benchmarks and supporting India’s vision to make Yogasana as a sport with a Olympic Roadmap, the National Yogasana Sports Federation (recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India) is consistently building a strong culture of fitness, competition, well-being, and growth through the practice and development of Yogasana. Yoga has been at the heart of wellness globally and to ensure that our youth understand and appreciate Yoga, we have now packaged Yogasana as Sport and learning from other popular sports in India.

The Government of India’s recognition makes NYSF eligible as the sole body for development of Yogasana as a competitive sport, through an Annual Calendar for Training and Competitions.

Addressing the need to create a global brand of Yogasana as Sports Udit Sheth, President, GYSA & NYSF said, “We are grateful to the unrelenting support of the Govt of India and the Govt of Gujarat towards taking sport and Yogasana forward.”

Dr. Jaideep Arya, Secretary General, NYSF said, “NYSF is committed to promoting and maintaining a high standard of Yogasana (Yoga postures) as a competitive sport across the country. The formats that have been introduced will make the Asanas entertaining to view and hence expand the fan and spectator base for Yogasana as a sport. NYSF aims to encourage athletes to participate in as many competitions as possible as well as organizing Yogasana competitions using the NYSF rules, scoring system, and other NYSF materials. This National Championship has brought India into the forefront of the development of the Sport of Yogasana. We are excited and grateful to work with Gujarat Govt, who are extending support to this championship.”