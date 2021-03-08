Ahmedabad: Women Workers collect Red Chillies

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 8th March 2021 11:40 pm IST
Ahmedabad: A worker collects sun-dried chillies at a farm in Shertha village, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: A child carries a bottle of water through a field with sun-dried chillies spread,in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: Women workers collect sun-dried chillies at a farm in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: A woman worker collects sun-dried chillies at a farm in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 8th March 2021 11:40 pm IST
Back to top button