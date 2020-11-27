Ahmedbhai had no personal ambition, only interest was Congress: CWC

New Delhi, Nov 27 : The Congress Working Committee on Friday met and offered condolences to the family of veteran leader and Treasurer Ahmed Patel who passed away on November 25 due to Covid-related complications.

The CWC, in its resolution, said that “Ahmedbhai had no personal ambition. The interest of the Congress was his only interest and the advancement of the Congress agenda was his only agenda. He was deeply religious but secular to the core. Ahmedbhai’s simplicity, austerity, accessibility and generosity were legendary.

Recognising his contributions over four decades to the party, it stressed on “his unique capacity to reconcile competing aspirations and forge unity and comradeship among the leaders and its members”.

Patel passed away at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday morning. Amid thousands of well wishers, his mortal remains were laid to rest on Thursday in his ancestral village in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, with many top party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, present to pay their last respects.

The last rites were carried out at the Sunni Vohra Muslim Jamaat graveyard in Piraman village. As per his wish, his body was buried beside his parents’ graves and all Covid-19 guidelines and protocols were followed during the funeral.

The CWC also passed a resolution condoling the death of veteran leader and three-time Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi who also succumbed to Covid.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.