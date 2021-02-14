Ahsaas Channa: ‘Girls Hostel 2.0’ has the best cast I have worked with

Mumbai, Feb 13 : Actress Ahsaas Channa will soon be back in the web show Girls Hostel 2.0. She says her character has evolved from what she was in season one, beyond being a new girl in the hostel who was figuring her way out. She also promises a double dose of drama and comedy.

“I play Richa in ‘Girls Hostel 2.0′. My character has evolved in this season. In the first season, she was a new girl figuring her way out in the hostel, but now she has her own perspective and takes over things,” Ahsaas said.

“So far, she was gathering information but in this season her friendship with Mili and Jo has grown stronger. I am really happy with the team and production house. There is double the drama, comedy and emotion,” she added.

From romance to complexities of relationships, the series will explore the everyday lives of four students, as they come together to deal with personal issues. The show also features Srishti Shrivastava, Shreya Mehta, Parul Gulati and Simran Natekar.

Talking about the show, she said: “Director Chaitanya Kumbhakonum did a phenomenal job with season one and brought out so much from the actors on screen. With this season, he has just levelled up the game.”

“Despite the difficulty of shooting during Covid, he was patient and sorted with what he wanted from each shot,” she added.

“I worked with him for 16 days at a stretch for the first time and learnt a lot. This is definitely the best cast I have worked with and all of them are dear friends,” she added.

The show will be released on SonyLIV on February 19.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.