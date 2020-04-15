AI based cameras installed to control lockdown violations

Hyderabad: To control the violations of lockdown in the city, the city police have installed 330 cameras based on the Aritificial Intelligence Crowd Control technology.

M Mahender Reddy, director general of police said if 5 or more people will be seen in the cameras, immediately the respective operational team will be alerted.

This can be useful in controlling the violation of lockdown in the areas of containment zone. These cameras were installed in the area of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissioner which comes under the GHMC division.

