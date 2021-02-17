AI-based startup UptimeAI raises seed funding of $1.5 mn

New Delhi, Feb 17 : UptimeAI, a company specialising in AI-based predictive maintenance software for heavy industries, has raised a total of $1.5 million in its seed funding from YourNest Venture Capital and other angel investors.

This investment will help UptimeAI scale its core technology development efforts and expand its presence in multiple international markets, said a statement.

The company was founded in 2019 by Jagadish Gattu and Vamsi Yalamanchili with the vision to create the manufacturing industry’s first ‘AI-based Plant Expert’.

“We are happy to have found a shared vision for this with YourNest Venture Capital and look forward to working together to scale and take the UptimeAI value across the US, Europe & Middle East,” said Gattu, CEO and Founder, UptimeAI.

