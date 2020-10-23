AI-bot generates over 1 lakh nude images of women on Telegram

New Delhi: AI-powered bot, a messaging platform on Telegram generated over one lakh nude images. Researchers at security company Sensity have revealed this as a part of the ‘deepfake ecosystem’. The investigation comes from security researchers at Sensity which particularly focused on the spread of deepfakes which could be used for blackmail or harassment.

The researchers discovered that as many as 104,852 images of women were generated and shared in public Telegram channels till July 2020 and these channels comprised of almost 70 per cent users from Russia and neighboring countries while some of them were from European countries.

According to a report in The Verge, the nude photos were generated using an AI-powered bot which may be based on an open-source version of DeepNude software, which uses deep learning — especially generative adversarial networks — to generate nude versions of photographs of clothed women.

The images had women’s faces clearly visible, and no labels were appended to the images to mark them as fake. Also, few original photos showed girls younger than 18 years, according to media reports.

While these AI-bots are free to use, they usually generate fake nudes with watermarks or only partial nudity. However, if users want, they can then pay a fee equal to just a few cents to ‘unveil’ the images completely. One ‘beginner rate’ charges users as low as 100 rubles (around $1.28) to generate 100 fake nudes without watermarks for a little more than a seven-day period.

