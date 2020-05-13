AI flight with over 230 Indians from Manila lands in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Over 230 Indians were repatriated from Manila, Philippines by a special Air India flight under the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission which landed here at the IGI Airport on late Tuesday night.

During the fifth day of the Vande Bharat Mission, both Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express brought back passengers from the UK, US, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and the Gulf states to several cities in the country.

On Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement that over 6,000 stranded citizens abroad have been flown back to India on 31 flights operated by Air India and Air India Express under Vande Bharat Mission in five days beginning from May 7.

The Centre has initiated the mission – one of the largest initiatives to repatriate Indian nationals, with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and state governments.

“Air India, along with its subsidiary Air India Express, are operating a total of 64 flights (42 by Air India & 24 by AI Express) to 12 countries viz. USA, UK Bangladesh, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Philippines, UAE and Malaysia to repatriate 14,800 Indians back in the first phase,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Each and every function in this massive air evacuation mission strictly adheres to the safety and hygiene protocol laid down by the Government and DGCA. MoCA, AAI and Air India leave no stone unturned to prioritise the safety of passengers, the crew and ground handling staff in these sensitive medical evacuation missions,” it added.

Source: IANS

